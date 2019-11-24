Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church
509 Oswald Street
Toledo, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church
509 Oswald Street
Toledo, OH
Anita Rose Molnar


1951 - 2019
Anita Rose Molnar Obituary
Anita Rose Molnar

Anita R. Molnar, 68, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home. Anita was born in Bellevue, Ohio, on February 26, 1951, to Harold and Florence (Schriner) Scherley. She was a graduate of The University of Toledo and worked as a special education teacher with Toledo Public Schools for over 40 years. Anita was a longtime member of Holy Rosary and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches where she was active with the Altar Rosary Society and was a catechism teacher. A lifelong sports fan, Anita enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and The University of Toledo Rockets. She enjoyed playing bingo and the lottery. Her true love was spending time with her grandchildren.

Anita is survived by her son, Michael (Rachel) Molnar and step-son, Larry (Ann) Molnar; grandchildren, Miranda and Connor; dear friends, Lynn (George), Janet, Debbie; along with many loving family members, longtime co-workers and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lawrence Molnar.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Epiphany of the Lord Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Oswald Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment: North Oregon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
