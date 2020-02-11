Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
Ann Bishop Obituary
Ann Bishop

Ann Bishop (52) passed away peacefully Friday, February 7th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a year and a half battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and the daughter of Dr. Raymond and Ruth Buganski. Ann was happily married to John Bishop for 26 years, and was a proud Mom to her 5 children- Andrew, Brett, Kevin, Brian, and Lauren. She attended St. Pius X, Notre Dame Academy ('85), and Ohio Northern ('89, Go Polar Bears). She received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught at Regina Coeli and St. Joe's Maumee for 10 years until her first (and favorite) child was born. Ann was a parishioner of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns and spent her time volunteering with Champions in Action, Wee Pee baseball, and basketball. At Central Catholic, Ann volunteered at the senior after graduation party and made meals for team dinners. Her hobbies included being at EVERY athletic event for her children, a full time taxi driver for her children, and being the secretary (the real boss) for Bishop Landscape Inc.

Ann is survived and greatly missed by her husband, children, 11 siblings, in-laws, and 80 nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, February 13th, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14th, beginning at 9:30 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

We would especially like to thank Dr. Chriag Shah (Ann's Radiologist at the Cleveland Clinic), Dr. Phinny and Staff (Toledo Clinic Oncology), Dr. Vandeusen (The James) and Dr. Crawford (Heartland Home Care) for their exceptional care and dedication to Ann.

Memorials may take the form of a donation to the Cleveland Clinic Department of Radiation Oncology, Re: Breast Cancer Research Funds (Att: Chirag Shah) or Central Catholic High School. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
