Prayers to the Bragg Family...

I had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know Ann while teaching Silver Sneakers/Aquatic Classes at WolfCreek YMCA! I always look forward to seeing her! We connected quickly, since I knew Mike , Sharon and her grandson, Christopher, from St Joan of Arc.

Ann had so many wonderful stories to share regarding her family! They were her pride and joy!

Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers!

Wendy Czerwinski