Ann Cherry



Ann Cherry passed from this life into the glories of Heaven on April 2nd, 2020. She was a resident of the Canterbury Care Center in Shepherdstown WV, since 2013. Ann was the owner of Ann Cherry Hair Fashions located on Secor Road. After spending time in Arizona and Texas she moved back to Toledo in 1982. She later moved to West Virginia in 2005 living with her oldest son until diminishing health issues necessitated her being placed in Canterbury. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Frankie Moore; and her daughter, Denise Elaine. She is survived by one brother, Jack Hizer of Toledo; sons, Donald E. (wife Debbie) of Inwood WV and Darrell G (wife Erica) of Bozeman MT; along with 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of life and faith will be held at the Liberty Baptist Church, 5501 Jackman Rd, Toledo on Saturday, June 27th, at 11 a.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store