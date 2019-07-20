Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Ann Clair Zielinski


1968 - 2019
Ann Clair Zielinski Obituary
Ann Clair Zielinski

Ann Clair Zielinski, age 51, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at UTMC. She was born February 21st, 1968 in Toledo to David and Rosemary (Pudlicki) Zielinski. Ann was a loving person who will be remembered for always putting others first. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her daughters, grandsons and friends. Her smile and laughter were contagious to those who were blessed to call her friend. Ann also enjoyed going on Harley rides with her fiancé Christian and traveling around favorite areas throughout the state. She was preceded in death by her brother Steven J. Zielinski.

Ann is survived by her loving daughters, Ashley (Dustin Krauzer) Parker and Alexandria (Aaron) Munger; mother, Rosemary Zielinski; father, David

Zielinski, Sr.; fiancé, Christian McCrory; grandsons, Owen Munger and Leo Krauzer; sister, Lori (Joe McGilton) Hafner; brother, David Zielinski, Jr. and many extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive guests Monday from 5:30-7:30 pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) where a Memorial Service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Those wishing to make a Memorial Contribution, are asked to consider Hospice of NW Ohio in Ann's memory.

Published in The Blade on July 20, 2019
