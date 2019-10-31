Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ann E. Badhorn


1963 - 2019
Ann E. Badhorn Obituary
Ann E. Badhorn

Ann E. Badhorn, 56, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her childhood home. She was born July 10, 1963, to Harry and Bernice (Blose) Badhorn in Toledo. Ann was a member of the 1981 graduating class of Whitmer High School. She worked for 20 years in the dry cleaning business, followed by 15 years in the medical industry. She was a longtime member of Calvary Church, where she volunteered frequently, particularly in the hospitality and children's ministries. Hobbies included reading, camping, and caring for pets.

Ann is survived by her mother, Bernice; children, Sally Badhorn, David Thigpen, Jeffrey Thigpen; grand-daughter Beatrix; brothers, James (Marcia) Badhorn and Kenneth (Dawn) Badhorn; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Badhorn; and her beloved rabbit, Sir Anthony Hoppykins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant Street in Maumee, with lunch at the church to follow.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019
