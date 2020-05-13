Ann Elizabeth Kestner Matthews
1926 - 2020
Ann Elizabeth Kestner Matthews

Ann Elizabeth Kestner Matthews passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2020, at the age of 93. Born on October 10, 1926, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Jessie Brooks Kestner, Ann grew up along with her twin siblings, late brother, John (Sonia) and late sister, Jean (Foster Hawk) in a loving family with strong Christian beliefs and faith. Ann married the love of her life, Charles "Ray" Matthews, on June 30th, 1951. They settled in Boardman, Ohio, in 1954 and soon after their son, Mark Raymond Matthews, was born. In 1978 a job promotion took them to Dallas, Texas, where they lived for 32 years. In 2009, Ann and Ray moved to the Fairlawn Retirement Community in Archbold, Ohio, to be closer to their family. Ann was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Boardman, Ohio and also in Dallas, Texas. She served as Church receptionist for 17 years in her Dallas church where she became kind of a second grandma to the children who attended school there. Ann especially enjoyed and cherished the extended and closer time she was able to spend with each of their four grandchildren saying "God was gracious to grant me the privilege and time to do this".

Ann is survived by her son, Mark Matthews (Ruth Giffin Matthews); and grandchildren, Clayton Matthews (Hannah Wright Matthews), Christopher Matthews (Abigail Mason), Alexander Matthews and Kelly Matthews.

A small family gathering will be held Wednesday, May 13th, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

www.grisierfh.com


Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Grisier Funeral Home - Archbold
303 Stryker St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3551
