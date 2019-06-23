Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Wieczorowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Elizabeth Koenigseker Wieczorowski


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Elizabeth Koenigseker Wieczorowski Obituary
Ann Elizabeth Koenigseker Wieczorowski

Ann Elizabeth Koenigseker Wieczorowski (90) of Chevy Chase, Maryland passed away gently on June 18, 2019 following a long illness.

Born June 11, 1929 in Toledo and raised in Whitehouse Ohio by her parents, Sumner and Mary (Bradley) Koenigseker, Ann graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in music.

She moved to Chicago, married and then lived in Washington DC for most of her life, travelling extensively in Africa, Asia and Europe. She believed in community service, contributing to and helping direct a number of national and local non-profit organizations.

Accomplished in both the visual and musical arts, she worked as a commercial illustrator, taught piano and voice, and performed as an organist and alto soloist in many venues. She earned a master's degree from Johns Hopkins late in life.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Wieczorowski, daughter Amy Shalom, son Peter, and grandchildren Nathaniel (m. Jamie Hittman), Merit (m. William Rudek), Edward, and Abraham.

There is no memorial service planned at present.

Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.