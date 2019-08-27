Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gesu Church
2049 Parkside Blvd
Toledo,, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Gesu Church
2049 Parkside Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Ann F. Jozwiak


1921 - 2019
Ann F. Jozwiak Obituary
Ann F. Jozwiak

Ann F. Jozwiak, age 98, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.

She was born on May 1, 1921 to Michael and Mary (Svetlak) Verkin in Clay Center, OH. In her lifetime she had various occupations, volunteered and belonged to many organizations. Ann was a "tell it like it is" gal and was always the life of the party.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Conrad "Connie" (Jan) Eichman and Pat Eichman; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Don) Smith and her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, great-great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Eichman; second husband, Daniel Jozwiak; son, Michael Eichman; special friend, Charlie Smith; siblings, Steven, Andy, Joseph, Michael, Frank, Helen, Mary, Mildred and Maggie.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, August 29th, from 4-8 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 30th, at Gesu Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, OH 43607 at 10:30 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the 50 Plus Organization at Gesu Church or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
