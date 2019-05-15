Home

Habegger Funeral Services
2001 Consaul St
Toledo, OH 43605
(419) 214-2622
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Habegger Funeral Services
2001 Consaul St
Toledo, OH 43605
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Habegger Funeral Services
2001 Consaul St
Toledo, OH 43605
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Ann Farkas


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Farkas Obituary
Ann Farkas

Ann Farkas, age 92, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019. Ann was born on April 28, 1927 in Toledo, OH to John and Barbara Nagy Paul.

In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Farkas, whom she married on January 1 1951 in Toledo OH. Ann is also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

Ann is survived by her daughter: Janis Lee (Michael) Montague, of Jacksonville, FL; sons: Ernest Jay (Marlene) Farkas, of Toledo, OH: and Joseph (Michael Cima) Farkas of Del Ray, FL; and grandchildren: Michael and Daniel Montague.

Ann was a cook at The Ritz and worked many years for the Toledo Club. Ann did her part during World War II by working at Jeep as a "Rosie the Riveter". In her youth Ann attended St. Stephen Grade School and Waite High School.

Ann enjoyed cook and baking, especially Hungarian pastries for the holidays.

Ann was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Habegger Funeral Services, 2001 Consaul Street, Toledo, OH; and Friday May 17, 2019 from 10- 11 am followed by a procession and mass at St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve Ann's family. We invite you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019
