|
|
Ann G. Thompson
Ann G. (Jacobs) Thompson, born in Toledo in 1949 to Charles H. Jacobs, Sr. and Ann M. (Newsome), went to her Father in Heaven on Thursday, August 22.
Ann graduated from Notre Dame Academy and attended the University of Toledo where she met her husband, Michael. They discovered that they were born on the same day and in the same hospital and had their first date on their 18th birthday. They married three years later and celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in November, 2018.
Ann is survived by her Mother; her brother, Charles H. (Sonia) Jacobs, Jr.; husband, Michael; their three children, Jessica (Eugene) Szatkowski of Ashburn, Virginia; Gretchen (David) Avery of Bowling Green, Ohio and Christian (Julie Williams) of Toledo; and her three grand-daughters, Emma (Mason), Natalie, and Morgan.
For many years, Ann was a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Order. (Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites, 2147 Tremainsville, Toledo, Ohio 43613)
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Friday from 5 – 8 PM and Saturday after 11 AM in Christ the King Church followed by Funeral Mass at 12 Noon with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited in the funeral home Friday at 7:30 PM.
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019