Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home
407 North Countyline Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419) 435-6694
Ann Herbert


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Herbert Obituary
Ann Herbert

Ann Herbert, 76, of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on July 9, 1942 in Toledo to Richard and Marie (Keil) Driftmeyer. Ann attended the Perrysburg High School class of 1961.

She married her high school sweetheart Terry Herbert and together they had two sons, Scott (Jennifer) Herbert, Gibsonburg and Brian (Kristine) Herbert, Fostoria; and a grandson, Brendan of Fostoria. They survive her along with her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna.

It was Ann's wishes that there will be no services.

Memorials are suggested to the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline Street, Fostoria.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019
