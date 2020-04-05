|
Ann Jackowski
Ann Jackowski, age 68, of Temperance, MI passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born on December 7, 1951 in Toledo, OH to Albin and Agnes (Liwo) Jackowski. Ann was a graduate of St. Hedwig grade school and Woodward High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Ohio State Universty and Master of Arts from Oklahoma City University. Upon graduating, she resided in Oklahoma City for 28 years and was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Training Academy Coordinator and Teacher. Ann loved her cats, taking three into her home over the years. She was also an avid collector of Disney memorabilia.
Ann is survived by her sisters, Carol (Hank) Mrozek of Gaylord, MI and Lois (Phillip) Wesley of Temperance, MI; brother, Michael (Dodie) Jackowski of Monroe, MI; and best friend, Dorothy Halsey of Cleveland, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private committal service will take place in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Toledo, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020