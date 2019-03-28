Ann L. Cable



Ann L. Cable passed March 26. Aunt Ann, affectionately known as AA to her 19 nieces and nephews was the favorite aunt for many of us. Sunday dinners were extra special when AA came to visit. AA was generous to her family…if there was something special you wanted for Christmas, you knew your best chance of getting it was to get it on AA's list. And we all looked forward to our birthday card from AA with two crisp $1 bills tucked inside. Aunt Ann took the time and expense to maintain a beautiful in ground pool for her family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy, despite the fact that she never learned to swim. Her great nieces will always remember their frequent sleep overs that involved trips to the ice cream stand, toy store visits and making chocolate chip muffins. AA loved her chocolate whether it be in the form of ice cream, milkshakes, or bars. Many times we were told not to come to visit if we didn't have chocolate in hand! AA would've enjoyed knowing her last meal was chocolate ice cream.



Born in 1933 to Mildred and Henry Cable, Ann graduated first from Perrysburg High School and then Davis Junior College. She was always stylish with her trendy clothes, shoes, and jewelry and her hair just right. Ann had a long career as a buyer at Libbey Owens Ford before retiring to enjoy her gardens, crocheting, margaritas, and family. No one grew a cactus quite like Ann! Ann also spent a great deal of time perusing the QVC channel. If you have stock in QVC, it's probably time to sell it.



Aunt Ann will be greatly missed by her family and her dog, Bobo. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Bill, George, June Lallendorf and Jane Jewell. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive guests Saturday March 30, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Contributions may be made to: Toledo Area Humane Society.



