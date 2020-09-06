Ann Laura Schmenk
10/1/1928 - 09/04/2020
Ann Laura Schmenk, 91, of Waterville passed away September 4, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova in Maumee. She was born October 1, 1928 to Charles and Evangeline (Leiterman) Biely in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On June 26, 1972 she married Bernard Schmenk in Tampa, Florida. Ann was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Ann is survived by her husband Bernard, her niece Kim (Joe Kohlbach) Biely; her nephews, Al (Susan), Mark (Lois) and Rick Biely. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Querin, Lyle and Charles Biely; and her sister, Judy.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday September 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 noon Wednesday September 9th at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio. Father Adam Hertzfeld will officiate. Entombment will follow at Ottawa Hills Cemetery.
