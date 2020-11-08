Ann Lynn KedrieAnn Lynn Kedrie, age 85, died November 2, 2020. She was born March 21, 1935 in Lebanon to the late Abdul and Weseela (Amina) Kedrie. Annie always enjoyed trips back to Lebanon and was a skilled cook of her native cuisine. She used her loving and kind heart in service as a certified nursing assistant in home health care for many years. Annie was strong and independent, making it through a Covid 19 diagnosis earlier this year.Surviving is her brother, Arthur Kedrie; nephews, Arthur "Lee" and Abdul "Gene" Kedrie. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Naseem Abraham; brothers, Nadeem, Jim, Eddie and Harry; and sister-in-law, Mary Faye Kedrie.Visitation in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Per the state mandate, facial coverings and social distancing are required at all events.Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice.