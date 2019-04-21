|
|
Ann Marie Chisholm (Ruedisueli)
Ann M Chisholm, age 85, of Brooksville, FL, formally from Temperance, MI, passed away Monday, April 8th, 2019 at HPH Hospice Care Center Hernando County, Brooksville FL. She was born June 25th, 1933 to Lawrence and Mary Heimbach.
Retired Optician and Homemaker. She was an avid golfer and active in the golf community. She also was a volunteer at Hospice.
Ann is survived by her sons, Michael (Claudia) Ruedisueli, Mark (Chris) Ruedisueli, Bruce Ruedisueli; Daughters Pamela (Mark) Tornow, Mary Isaac and Melissa (Joseph) Wright. granddaughters, Angela and Alyssa Ruedisueli. Paige Ruedisueli, Eryn (Benjamin) Bonnough, Marilee (Wheeler)Shannon, Kelly, Casey, and Elise Wright. Grandsons, Nicholas, Douglas Ruedisueli, Erik (Adrienne) Sheline, Michael (Shawna) Yoxthimer, and Joseph, Jack Wright. There are 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Alex.
Memorial donations may be given to HPH Hospice Care Center of Hernando County, Brooksville, FL
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019