Ann Marie KishAnn Marie Kish, age 57, of Oregon, OH, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. Ann was born to Keith and Lucinda (Bushroe) Gray on August 25, 1963 in Toledo. She graduated from Mason High School and worked as a die polisher for EDCO Tool and Die. Ann loved riding her motorcycle with her husband and camping at Sunny's in Wauseon.Ann is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Amy Maze and Galen Maze Jr.; grandchildren, Hailey, Madison, Dannon and Ethan James; siblings, Jan (Jessie) Foster and Tim (Crystal) Gray; and brother-in-law, Todd (Mary) Kish. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbie and brother, Dale.Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. Private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Hospice of NWO, Gabrail Center Bus Fund in Stark Co., or Paws and Whiskers.