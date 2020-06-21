Ann McManus
1931 - 2020
Ann McManus

Ann C. McManus, 88, died in her home on June 17, 2020. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on August 15, 1931 to James R. and Catherine J. (McGinnis) Martin. She was fondly given the nickname "Queenie" by her father, which stuck with her throughout life. Ann graduated from Saint Mary's College and taught school for a short time in Hammond, IN. She married Frank JP McManus on November 25, 1954.

Ann's work was raising her 8 children. She was strongly devoted to her Catholic faith, and was very active in the parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Ann was an avid reader, and also enjoyed swimming, tennis and golf.

She is survived by her children, Meg McManus, Katy (Tom) Oswald, Kevin (Judy), Marty (Julie), Nancy, Daniel and Patrick (Maggie) McManus; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Her sisters, Totsi Landers, Terry Morse; and brother, Mike (Staci) Martin also survive. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; her son Michael; brothers, Jim and John Martin; and sister, Rita Bizzell.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, June 24 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:00 P.M. The funeral will begin in the mortuary on Thursday, June 25 at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Southern Care Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers Geralyn Hautpricht and Jennifer Cogdell.

Please view Ann's video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
JUN
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral
09:15 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Oswald
June 19, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Timothy McIntire
