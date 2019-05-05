Ann R. Mascsak



Ann Rose Mascsak, 94, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Toledo on September 20, 1924 to Hungarian immigrant parents Steve and Esther Vas, Ann grew up in the Birmingham neighborhood of East Toledo and was very proud of her Hungarian



heritage.



She attended St. Stephen's parish grade school and Waite High School. After graduation in 1942 and until her retirement in 1990 Ann worked as a Medical Secretary and Office Manager for Drs. J.H. Smith and E.J. Conrad. In 1944 Ann married her grade school classmate and high school sweetheart, Alex, with whom she raised three children. When not working, Ann loved to cook and bake, play Bingo, Pinochle, and Euchre, and work crossword puzzles. In her younger years, Ann was an avid bowler with several league high games and series to her credit. A lifelong and faithful member of St. Stephen's parish, Ann served as a member of both the parish council and the Rosary and Altar Society, of which she was Secretary and past President. She also volunteered for many years at church functions, making noodles, baking, and helping with Bingo. Ann's other activities and memberships included the St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary, the Hungarian Club of Toledo, and the East Toledo Senior Center.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alex, sister Elizabeth Bode, brother Steve Vas, and son-in-law Myron Lemke. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Gloria Lemke, Carol Supinski, and Alan (Deb Agerter); her grandchildren Michael (Cindy) Lemke, Kerry (Eric) Jeffries, and Jeni Lemke (Chuck Grindstaff); her great-grandchildren Timothy Lawrence and Natalie and Nathan Jeffries; and her sister Mary Sinay and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. The family expresses its appreciation to the staffs of the former Sacred Heart Home of the Little Sisters of the Poor, CHI Gardens of St. Francis, the Progressive Care Unit of Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their concerned care.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Epiphany of the Lord -St. Stephen, 1880 Genesee St. Toledo, OH, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ann's memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the . Online condolences may be left at



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019