Ann "Crilly" Remillard
Ann "Crilly" Remillard, 81, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 in her Audubon, Pennsylvania home.
Ann was born on November 9, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio, to Daniel and Virginia Holzemer and was the oldest of 7 children. She was married to Laurent "Larry" Remillard, Sr. on May 23, 1959.
Together they had four sons. The family moved frequently with moves to Baltimore, Maryland; Charlotte, North Carolina; again to Toledo, Ohio; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Honolulu, Hawaii; and finally the Main Line area of Pennsylvania.
Ann was a vibrant personality who loved traveling and freshly cut flowers. She was always elegant in her style and dress. She was kind and generous and had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. Ann was the life of every party and was loved for it.
More than anything, Ann adored her sons, their families and grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by family and friends as she touched so many lives with her grace, humor, generosity and affection. Ann is survived by sons, Larry, Jr. (Jan), John, Daniel (Melissa) and Tom (Karalyn); and seven grandchildren, LJ, Chris, Sunako, Nick, TJ, Ally, and Ava.
Ann leaves behind siblings, Patty Wilhelm, Tom Holzemer, Dave Holzemer, and Mary Walsh. She was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel "Pete" Holzemer and Michael Holzemer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of Ann Crilly Remillard to the Gladwyne Fire Company at P.O. Box 11 Gladwyne, PA 19035.
Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019