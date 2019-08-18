|
|
Sister Ann Rita Young, OSF 1940-2019
Sister Ann Rita Young, formerly Felician Sister Mary Norman Young, died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio on August 14, 2019. The daughter of Norman and Rene Anna Young entered the Felician Sisters from St. Michael Parish in Livonia, Michigan in 1959. She began her transfer process to the Sylvania Franciscans in 1990 and renewed her religious vows with the Franciscans on August 8, 1993.
Sister Ann Rita spent her life as a religious in three distinct ministries. She was a math and chemistry teacher in high schools in Michigan, Ohio and Brazil.
She had a B.A. in Chemistry and Mathematics from Madonna College in Livonia, Michigan and a M.A. in Chemistry from Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan. She was an instructor in business math at the University of Toledo Community College. She obtained a B.A. degree from Lourdes College and served as an accountant in a private business and in the finance office of the Sisters. Her last ministry was as a Chaplain at UTMC.
As a Felician Sister, Sister Ann Rita taught in three high schools in three different cities in Brazil. She loved her ministry there and was there for 21 years. She often told stories about her different experiences living in Brazil, learning the Portuguese language and had a few opportunities to visit the country as a tourist. She was asked to tutor others in Portuguese when they were going to work or visit in Brazil and she helped people from Brazil learn English when they came to work or live in the United States. She also loved math and was willing to tutor and teach math to anyone who needed help in that area.
Sister Ann Rita enjoyed life and was very open to new and challenging experiences. In her later years she was put to the test often with several serious physical challenges and she overcame each of them with her usual persevering attitude. Her Sisters in community, friends, and her family members Norman Young, Dee Young and Bill Young will miss her.
There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Ann Rita in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation continues on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 4:30 p.m. Internment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.
Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019