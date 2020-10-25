Ann Roberta SirotnyakAnn Roberta Sirotnyak, age 79, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Lakes of Sylvania. She was born December 11, 1940, in Melmore, Ohio, to Ruth (Gerhardstein) Myers and Herman Myers. A graduate of Calvert High School in Tiffin (class of '58), she earned a degree in nursing at St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Toledo in 1961. She was employed for many years as a school nurse with Toledo Public Schools.Ann was a resilient, pragmatic woman, always present for others. She looked forward to family events, such as the annual family reunion weekend in Dayton and "moms' brunch" at New Year's, and was fond of travel during retirement with her husband of 34 years, Steve. Until recently, she kept in touch with her Calvert classmates via monthly lunch meetings in Tiffin. She was an avid reader and gardener, and enjoyed crossword puzzles and creating jewelry for others.Ann is survived by her son, Michael (Michele) Sutton; sisters, Kay Hohman and Judy (John) Case; sister-in-law, Gail Bossinger Myers; step-children, Steven (Camilla) Szirotnyak, Michael Sirotnyak, Amy (Greg) Gordon, and Andrew Sirotnyak; and grandchildren, Megan Sutton, Katie Sutton, Christopher Gordon, Nathan Gordon and Natalie Gordon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Sirotnyak; parents, Herman and Ruth Myers; brother, Roger Myers; and brother-in-law, John Hohman.Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice or St. Louis Helping Hands.