Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Ann Scsavnicki


1933 - 2019
Ann Scsavnicki Obituary
Ann Scsavnicki

Ann Scsavnicki, 86, passed away November 9, 2019, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania where she had been residing for a little more than a year. Born June 9, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, to Nicholas and Rose McKarus, she grew up in Toledo's Old West End, was an active member of St. Elias Eastern Orthodox Church and a 1951 graduate of Scott High School. After first working in a medical office, she became employed in the personnel office of the Internal Revenue Service where she met and married the love of her life. Family then became her priority and she enjoyed working in the yard until her health prohibited her from doing so.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Emery; daughter, Sharon (Michael Bragg); son, Paul and daughter, Janet (Richard Burke); grandchildren, Courtney (Mitch Miller), Cara, Caitlynn (Stephen Akin) and Christopher Bragg, Alex and Kate Scsavnicki, Richard III, Julie, Megan and Anna Burke; great grandson, Mason and future great-granddaughter, Ella Ann Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen (Jacques Rietzke), Ruth McKarus, Maryann (Russell Maxfield) and her brother, Sam McKarus.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 South Reynolds Road, with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rajesh Gupta, the University of Michigan TAVR team, many compassionate staff members at Kingston of Sylvania and Ohio Living for their care of Ann over the past two years. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
