Ann T. Alexander
1934 - 2020
Ann T. Alexander

Ann T. Alexander, 86, of Toledo, passed away Friday, October30, 2020 at the Kingston Residence of Sylvania. She was born to Frank and Marguerite McManus on January 12, 1934. Her sister Patricia Nesbit survives her while she is predeceased by her siblings, Marguerite Landis, Mary Frances Brigode, Dolores Meyer and Francis McManus. Ann was an alumna of Notre Dame Academy and Mary Manse College and she used her education to instruct second graders to prepare them for Holy Communion.

She was a loving wife to J. Hugh Alexander, who preceded her in death and a loving mother to David (Jan) Alexander, Mary Beth (Paul) Young and John Alexander. Her grandchildren include Keri Young, who has predeceased her and Shaun Young, Erin Coutcher, Alexander Young and Patrick Young. She will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass for Ann will be celebrated on Wednesday November 4, 2020 in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:30 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Notre Dame Academy. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
