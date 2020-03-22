Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Anna B. Hoot


1924 - 2020
Anna B. Hoot Obituary
Anna B. Hoot

Anna B. Hoot, born March 16, 1924 went to be with her Heavenly family on her 96th birthday. Anna was proud of her work during WWII at the Erie Ordinance Proving Grounds. She enjoyed traveling with her family and playing bunco with her "bunco babes." Anna was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Anna is survived by her children, Judi (Jerry) Jones, Barb (Douglas) Rees, Harold Hoot and Gary Hoot; son-in-law, Keeling McLin; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hoot; daughter, Mary McLin; daughter-in-law, Brenda Hoot and granddaughter, Heather Hoot.

The family will receive guests Monday, March 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer- SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery, Waterville.

Special thank you to Pat, "Brutus" and Karen for their loving care of Mom for the past few years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice in Anna's memory.

To leave a special message for Anna's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
