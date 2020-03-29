|
Anna Czaja
Anna Czaja, 67, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with her loving husband, Greg, by her side. Anna was born on January 7, 1953, in Oros, Hungary, to John and Elizabeth (Kozak) Polyanszki. Always a strong, brave, and adventurous spirit, she came to the USA in 1970 when she was just 17 years old. She initially attended St. Ursula Academy to learn English, and ultimately graduated from Whitmer High School in 1972. She earned her Associate's degree from the University of Toledo in 1974. Anna was employed by the Toledo Hospital as a respiratory therapist for 39 years, retiring in 2015.
Anna met Greg Czaja in December of 1971, and they married on August 9, 1974. She became a citizen in 1978 and was chosen to be the speaker at her naturalization ceremony. Anna was known for her generosity and for always thinking of others first. She was also an expert baker and cook, famous for her Hungarian apricot pastries, chicken paprikas, and stuffed cabbage, and she frequently surprised family and friends with overflowing plates of her delicious food. She LOVED being a grandmother ("Mimi"). She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, and enjoyed swimming and yoga at the YMCA, shopping, and planting flowers.
Anna is survived by her husband, Greg Czaja; daughters, Erica Czaja and Sarah (Justin) Kirkwood; grandsons ("sweet little men") Gregory Norman Kirkwood and Everett Wayne Kirkwood; brother, John (Eva) Polyanszki; sisters, Elizabeth (Steve) Asztalos and Mary Kerezsine; mother-in-law, Dorothy Czaja; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Brian) Van Kirk, Pam (Ted) Hafner, and Kathy (Wayne) Zucco; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle and aunt, Stephen and Lois Vass; and her father-in-law, Norman Czaja.
In the interest of public health and safety, visitation and services are private. There will be a large memorial service for all friends and family once the Covid-19 crisis has passed. All are invited to share memories and express condolences on the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home web page.
