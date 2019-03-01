Services Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel 301 S Lane St Blissfield , MI 49228 (517) 486-2133 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel 301 S Lane St Blissfield , MI 49228 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Elem3nt Church Blissfield , MI View Map Burial Following Services Pleasant View Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Anna Berk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna Elsie (Mundinger) Berk

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) BLISSFIELD, Mich. - Anna Elsie Berk, who taught at Blissfield Middle School for more than two decades after 13 years as a missionary in Brazil with her husband, Harold, died Saturday in her Blissfield home. She was 92.



She was in declining health the last three weeks, her daughter Elaine Brown said.



The couple had been content to stay with their missionary work in Brazil, where their four daughters were born, her husband said.



But her husband was an only child, and the family in 1968 returned to his native Blissfield after his father became ill.



Earlier, Mrs. Berk taught at a bible academy in Oregon and, after becoming a registered nurse, at a hospital nursing school in Illinois.



In Blissfield, she taught middle school students. She received a master of education degree in 1972 from the University of Toledo.



"She embraced each opportunity that came to her, and I feel her life was all about serving - wherever you're placed and what gifts you have, you use them to the best of your abilities," said Mrs. Brown, who also had her as a middle school teacher.



Mrs. Berk retired about 1990. Family members continue to learn of her influence on others.



"She enjoyed the young people she was teaching," her husband said. "The reason is she loved the kids no matter what their behavior was. She respected them.



"The essential character of my wife was that love flowed from her to each of the students, and they sensed that," her husband said. "They understood if she wanted to correct them, it was for their own good."



Mrs. Berk during the summer was a nurse at a school for migrant farm workers.



She remained busy in retirement, caring for extended family and welcoming visitors from Brazil or from other missions into the home.



"It was not uncommon to have 10 or 12 people for dinner every night," Mrs. Brown said.



She also provided, informally, home care for persons in the community whom she knew needed a hand.



She was born April 14, 1926, in Worth Township, Illinois, to Anna Marie and Karl Mundinger. The family moved to Canton, Ill., and she was a 1943 graduate of the high school there. A college education followed employment at the Army's Camp Ellis. She was a 1948 graduate of Taylor University in Indiana, where she met her husband. The academic dean, for whom she worked, suggested she teach.



During Mrs. Berk's two years on the faculty of Canyonville Bible Academy in Oregon, "she was the dorm mom, if you please, of the girls' dorm," her husband said. She realized she didn't know much about treating the scrapes, bumps, and bruises that her charges suffered. Returning home, she enrolled in the Canton Hospital School of Nursing, became a registered nurse, and later taught the nursing arts.



She wanted to be a missionary as well, and her husband grew up in aviation. The couple, after a short honeymoon, entered service in 1955 with Mission Aviation Fellowship and went to Brazil. They were posted near Sao Paolo, later near Brasilia. On the Araguaia River, they built a base for missionaries to get supplies before flying to their stations in the jungle.



Mrs. Berk's chief duty was to the family, and she home schooled their four daughters.



"Really, her heart and my dad's heart, they are Christians and are nonapologetic about that," Mrs. Brown said. "And their whole lives were about serving God. When they went to Brazil as missionaries, it was their calling."



Surviving are her husband, Harold Berk, whom she married Aug. 7, 1954; daughters Dalinda Reese, Dianne Iagulli, Cindy Libby, and Elaine Brown; 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday at Elem3nt Church in Blissfield. Arrangements are by Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, in Blissfield.



The family suggests tributes to the Mission Aviation Fellowship of Nampa, Idaho, or Elem3nt Church.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries