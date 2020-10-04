Anna HacklerAnna Hackler, 94, of Toledo, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1926 in Jellico, TN to Petway and Emma Banks. She married her husband, Vann on October 14, 1943 and together they started their family. She was a member of the East Toledo Baptist Church.Anna is survived by her daughter, Vanita Dupuis; grandson, Scott Dupuis; great-grandchildren, Candice Patterson, Steven LaCourse, and Sierra LaCourse; 3 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vann; sister, Helen Gibson; and granddaughter, Lorrie PattersonFamily and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to East Toledo Baptist Church.