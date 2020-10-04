1/1
Anna Hackler
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Hackler

Anna Hackler, 94, of Toledo, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1926 in Jellico, TN to Petway and Emma Banks. She married her husband, Vann on October 14, 1943 and together they started their family. She was a member of the East Toledo Baptist Church.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Vanita Dupuis; grandson, Scott Dupuis; great-grandchildren, Candice Patterson, Steven LaCourse, and Sierra LaCourse; 3 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vann; sister, Helen Gibson; and granddaughter, Lorrie Patterson

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to East Toledo Baptist Church.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved