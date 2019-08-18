|
|
Anna Hartman
Anna Hartman, age 89, of Cypress, Texas, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born July 19, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio, to Stephan and Stella Ziolkowski.
Anna worked various places as a secretary and billing clerk retiring in 1994 from the former Stark and Company in Toledo. She was a 1948 graduate of Woodward High School. Anna enjoyed dancing, bowling, traveling and loved people.
Survived by her daughters, Connie Rischman, Cypress, Texas and Bonnie Strawser, (Monte Lutz) Virgin, Utah; granddaughters, Tonya Everett, (Bret Everett), Kendra Wilson, (Roy Wilson); great-grandchildren, Madison Woolard, (Lionel Woolard), Hunter Landis, Priseis Wilson, Bralyn Everett and Ryker Wilson; great-great-grandson, Asher Woolard.
Preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Hartman Sr.; parents, Stephan and Stella Ziolkowski; sisters, Martha, Mary Ziolkowski and Clara Peck; brothers, Ludwig Ziolkowski, John Ziolkowski; her beloved son, Alan Dale Strawser; and son-in- law, Joe E. Rischman.
Grave side services will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas, at a future date.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019