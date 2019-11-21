|
Anna J. Keller
On November 19, two weeks short of her 96th birthday, Anna Julia (Vegh) Keller passed away after a brief illness. Anna was preceded in death by her husband George in April of 2019. Anna is survived by her four sons, George (Anita), Eric (Kathleen), Jon (Alice) and Robert (Christine), fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Born in 1923 to Hungarian immigrant parents, Anna was the youngest of seven children. She was raised in the thriving Hungarian community of Birmingham, East Toledo, and maintained a life-long pride in her Hungarian heritage.
Anna graduated from St. Stephen's Catholic elementary school and was a 1941 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. After high school she completed nurses training at St. Vincent's Hospital, graduating in January of 1945. Anna enlisted in the United States Army after nurses training in order to help with the WW2 effort. Later that year she was on a boat heading overseas when the war ended. She returned to finish her service stateside where she was honorably discharged. By 1950 Anna was working in the VA Hospital near Santa Monica, California when she and a friend decided to re-enlist in the Army to help in the Korean Conflict. For the next three years Anna was stationed in Tokyo, Japan where she cared for wounded servicemen.
Anna returned to Toledo after the war, and was working as a factory nurse at Doehler-Jarvis Plant 1 when she met George. The two were married on August 11, 1956 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage together. Anna and George moved to Swanton, Ohio where they raised their four sons through high school and college. Afterwards she was able to relax and take up hobbies like bowling, stained glass, embroidery, baking, and traveling. Anna was a world traveler who visited Japan, South America, each of the fifty states, and parts of Europe. Anna loved music, reading, learning, baking, and her Catholic faith. She loved to learn about other people, where they came from, their culture, their languages, and their ethnic heritage. Later in life Anna truly enjoyed the role of grandmother. She loved to care for her grandchildren, spending as much time with them as she could. She will be greatly missed.
Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1880 Genesee St., Toledo. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019