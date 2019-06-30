Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Anna Jane (Henry) Shifter


1930 - 2019
Anna Jane (Henry) Shifter Obituary
Anna Jane (Henry) Shifter

Anna Jane (Henry) Shifter, age 88, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord, on June 27, 2019.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to John and Emily (McCleery) Henry on October 27, 1930. She married the love of her life, Edward Shifter, on September 17, 1949 and together they raised 2 daughters. Anna enjoyed being a member of the sewing circle, traveling with her late husband, especially her trips to Branson, Missouri.

Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; sisters, Flo Fernandes and Alice Nunziato; brother, John "Jackie" Henry and son-in-law, Leon "Chico" Fuller. She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Fuller and Elizabeth Robles; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Sadie Kruse, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Maplewood Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community and Promedica Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the . Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
