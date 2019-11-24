Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Anna Jean "Jeannie" Shank

Anna Jean "Jeannie" Shank Obituary
Anna "Jeannie" Jean Shank

Anna "Jeannie" Jean Shank, 70, of Oregon, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born May 18, 1949, to Carl Richard Shank and Vesta Irene (Mills) in Norwalk.

Anna is survived by her children, Jim (Vicky) Shank, Tonya Shank-Boyer; grandchildren, Jordan, Jackson, Jacob, JJ; and sister, Debbie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
