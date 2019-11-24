|
Anna "Jeannie" Jean Shank
Anna "Jeannie" Jean Shank, 70, of Oregon, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born May 18, 1949, to Carl Richard Shank and Vesta Irene (Mills) in Norwalk.
Anna is survived by her children, Jim (Vicky) Shank, Tonya Shank-Boyer; grandchildren, Jordan, Jackson, Jacob, JJ; and sister, Debbie. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
