Anna Lou Spino
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Lou Spino

Anna Lou Spino, 88, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on March 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Kerstin (Stromgren) Bour.

On January 13, 1951, Anna Lou married John C. Spino, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1999. She was a flight attendant for the former Flying Tigers Airways for 4 years in the late 1950s, taking military personnel and refugees all over the world. Anna Lou worked at the former AAA office in Tiffin until obtaining her real estate license in 1963. She and John opened Batdorff Real Estate, Inc. in Oak Harbor, which they operated together until John's passing. Anna Lou was still active in the firm until recently. In 1972, Anna Lou founded the Welcome Wagon in Oak Harbor, and was its first hostess. She was also active in the Ottawa County Board of Realtors, holding several offices over the years. An active parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor, Anna Lou was a member of the first Board of Trustees of St. Boniface School Endowment Fund. A fun-loving person, she loved traveling with her friends, especially to Las Vegas, and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors.

Anna Lou is survived by her son, John (Janice) Spino; grandchildren, Nicole and Cory; great-grandchildren, Dani and Samuel; and brother, Hugo (Judy) Bour. She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles C. Spino.

With the current health and safety concerns during the pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor. Rev. Timothy F. Ferris will officiate, and interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the St. Boniface Catholic School Endowment Fund, 215 Oak Street, Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 22, 2020
My condolences to the family, may you find comfort in your many wonderful memories and in the loving support of God and family.
May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved