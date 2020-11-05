Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Mae Collier



Anna Mae Collier, 82, of Toledo, OH passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1938 to the late Isaiah and Alice Parker in Guntown, MS. Surviving are her sons, Gregory Collier and Todd Collier; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Services: Saturday, November 7, 2020, wake 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Homegoing 12 p.m-1 p.m. Services will be held at the House of Day Funeral Home. Officiating Pastor Danny Ransey, Eulogist Pastor Teresa Haynes.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store