Anna Mae Collier
1938 - 2020
Anna Mae Collier

Anna Mae Collier, 82, of Toledo, OH passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1938 to the late Isaiah and Alice Parker in Guntown, MS. Surviving are her sons, Gregory Collier and Todd Collier; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Services: Saturday, November 7, 2020, wake 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Homegoing 12 p.m-1 p.m. Services will be held at the House of Day Funeral Home. Officiating Pastor Danny Ransey, Eulogist Pastor Teresa Haynes.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Wake
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
NOV
7
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
