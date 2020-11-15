Anna Mae Ferguson
08/08/1939 - 11/01/2020
Anna Mae Ferguson, age 81, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on August 8, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to Howard and Mabel (Cook) Ferguson. Anna Mae was a secretary at Toledo Edison downtown office for 36 years and a member of Faith United Methodist in Oregon, Ohio. At the church, she served as the church secretary and volunteered for many events. Anna Mae was an avid golfer and would take annual trips to Crystal Lake and also to Hilton Head, SC. where she enjoyed golfing with her mother and many friends
Anna Mae is survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanore M. Ferguson; niece, Cheryl (David) Marcinek; nephew, Dan (Chris) Ferguson and great nieces and nephews, Joseph (Heather) Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson, Andrew (Rhiannon) Marcinek, Lillian Rose Ferguson and Adily Marcinek. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald E. Ferguson.
Per the family's wishes funeral services were private. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio assisted with the services. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.comwww.walkerfuneralhomes.com