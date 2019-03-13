Anna Mae (Onweller) Haupricht



Anna Mae Haupricht, age 87, longtime resident of Delta, Ohio, and currently residing in Swanton, entered into eternal rest while traveling to visit family, Thursday afternoon, March 7, 2019 in Temple, Texas. She was born October 21, 1931 in Delta, Ohio to Sam Leon and Agnes (Mossing) Onweller. On October 23, 1954, she married Florian "Bill" Haupricht. They shared 58 years of a wonderful marriage together until his death on December 14, 2012. Besides helping her husband operate the potato and produce farm, Anna Mae worked as a secretary at Jeep and Marco Chemical (U.S. Steel).



Anna Mae and Bill were the original owners and operators of The Country Dip soft serve ice cream and the Little Red Barn produce stand in rural Delta. She enjoyed euchre, bingo, and instant lottery tickets. She was a wonderful cook, baker and especially known for her delicious pies. She touched the lives of many with her big heart and warm smile.



A devout Catholic, Anna Mae was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and St. Richard Parish, and a member of the Swanton VFW, Elks, and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.



Anna Mae's family meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed by her children, Cheryl Haupricht, Mark (Kellie) Haupricht, and Laura (Rick) Elton; grandchildren, Jessica and Nathan Haupricht, Aaron Zenz (Melissa), and Collin and Benjamin Elton; sister-in-laws, Marlene and Elaine Haupricht; Aunt, Rosie Toland; as well as many awesome nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, Bill, Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Haupricht; 2 infant children, brother, Bob Onweller and sisters, Jean McGraw and Londa Emch.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 15th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where praying of the Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue, Saturday, March 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Adam Hertzfeld presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Assumption.



Memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Rescue or have a Mass said in her honor.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019