Anna Mae LuettkeOur beautiful mother and grandmother, Anna Mae Luettke, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 91. She died peacefully in her own home surrounded by her loving family. Anna Mae is survived by her two daughters, Linda (William) Seal of Sylvania and Ruth Luettke of Toledo; five grandchildren and their loved ones, William (Jennifer) Seal III, Terri Seal-Roth (Andy Roth), Angie Luettke (Bryan), Christine (Jeff) Perry, and Stacy Luettke; 7 wonderful great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, of 64 years, David Charles Luettke; two dear sisters, Margie Smith and Barbara Lindsey.Anna Mae was born on October 14, 1928, here in Toledo, Ohio, to Edna and Everett Pierce. At the age of 18, she ran off to marry her sweetheart, David Luettke. They moved to California while David was in the Navy but came back to the Toledo area to raise their family. On top of being a loving mother, Anna Mae worked as a credit union manager for over 25 years and was involved with many professional groups. Always being good with finances, she enjoyed her work very much.After her daughters were raised, she and David fulfilled a lifelong dream of traveling around the country. They moved to Florida, bought an RV, and started on their adventures. They visited all but 2 states and enjoyed every minute of their travels. Another favorite pastime was playing cards; many weekend evenings were spent playing games with family and friends into the wee hours of the night. Music also brought joy to Anna Mae and David's life. The "stereo" was constantly playing and, on weekend mornings, they would blast "My Fair Lady" at the highest volume to make sure their daughters would wake up. Anna Mae and David would often go to concerts at Centennial Terrace and dance under the stars. Frequently, they would embarrass their daughters by "twisting" the night away.Anna Mae had a special place in her heart for her cats. Newman has been her boy for about 15 years. A new little kitten, named Kitty Girl, laid by her side until she passed. They, like the rest of us, are having difficulties adjusting to life without Anna Mae.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). Services for Anna Mae will be private due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when loved ones, family, and friends can safely gather and comfort each other.Please continue to support the Luettke family during this difficult time by sharing prayers, memories, and condolence on our website.