Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Perrysburg, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Perrysburg, OH
Anna Mae Whaley


1932 - 2019
Anna Mae Whaley Obituary
Anna Mae Whaley

Anna Mae (Gabele) Whaley, age 87 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 3, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to Fred and Anna (Brown) Gabele as the youngest of seven children. Anna Mae was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker during their formative years. As they grew, Anna Mae went on to work for Cando Credit Union as an office manager for 20 years. She also worked part time for 20 years as a secretary for Reid Casket Company. Anna Mae was an active auxiliary member of the United Transportation Union for 50 years, where she held many positions. She was very involved with St. Rose Catholic Church where she had been a parishioner for over 50 years serving as a Eucharistic Minister and a member the Altar Rosary Sodality.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Whaley, 6 siblings and her step-son, Larry Whaley. Surviving are her children, Ken (Tammy) Blair, Dennis (Julie) Blair, Teresa (Mark) Schiess, Doug (Stephanie) Blair and Barb (Joe) Tallman; step-daughter, Gloria (Bob) Walter; daughter in law, Becky Blair. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg where the family will greet visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the overwhelming care and support given to Anna Mae and her family. Memorials in Anna Mae's memory may be directed to St. Rose Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Download Now