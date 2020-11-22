Anna Marie Florez
Anna Marie (Gonzales) Florez, age 80, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Waterville Healthcare. Anna Marie was born July 26, 1940 to Frank and Ramona Gonzales in Toledo, Ohio. She was the 4th of 12 children and graduated from the Seamstress program at Whitney High School. Anna Marie worked for BR Baker in Toledo before marrying the love of her life, Federico Florez on October 24, 1964; he preceded her in death in 2014. A talented seamstress, she made wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses for family members and completed projects from her home. She and Federico were all about family and Anna Marie took care of everybody. She loved to cook and loved being a mother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys. She was also a special aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Anna Marie is survived her children, Regina (Joe Jr.) Moon, Federico III (Kelly) Florez, Frank (Angie) Florez; grandchildren, Federico IV (Kaela) Florez, Kel-Ci (Eddie) Garcia, Joey (Jerrica) Moon III, Michael (Katelyn Abner) Moon, Dallas (Kayla Kurth) Florez, Derek (Kassandra Sanchez) Florez, and Michael (Maribel) White; great-grandchildren, Federico V and Kayliana Florez, Juliana and Jordan Moon, Kaisley and Keegan Garcia; siblings, Irene Hernandez, Helen Alonzo, Manuel Gonzales, Linda (Joe) Gutierrez, Carmen (Martin) Menchaca, Esther Gonzales, Rick (Kim) Gonzales, Margaret (Joe Cardenas) Gonzales. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ramona Barron and brothers, Frank and Eddie.
A memorial service will be planned for the future when it is once again safe for us to gather together. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Alzheimer's Association
