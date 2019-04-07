Anna Marie (Romano) Wymer



Anna Marie (Romano) Wymer, 87, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. A resident of Maumee for the past 20 years, she had lived at the Lakes of Monclova Care Center since 2013, where she had many friends and loving care givers.



Anna was born in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Marion and Carmela (Fisher) Romano. She graduated from Ravenna High School in 1949 and worked at Kertcher's in Ravenna before going onto a retail career in Cleveland. She later opened a hat shop, "Anna Marie's Millinary" in Ravenna.



She was married to the late Leo E. Wymer, also from Ravenna, for 65 years. Moving to Michigan for Leo's job with Chrysler, Anna left her volunteer position of many years at Robinson Memorial Hospital. While living in Rochester, Michigan, she worked as a shoe buyer for a large department store and pursued her love of collecting antiques and cooking. She was known for baking Italian cookies and treats for many family weddings and events.



Anna was very passionate about her home and family, including 9 brothers and sisters, 2 children and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leo, who passed away this past September, and 2 brothers, Joseph and Leonard "Nardy" Romano. She is survived by her children, Jeannie (Jim) Herold of Maumee, Ohio, Martin (Ilene Roth) Wymer of Solon, Ohio, her granddaughter, Katie Herold (Alec Theida), of Toledo and her grandsons Chris, Nick and Chase Wymer, all of Solon, and many, many nieces and nephews whom she adored.



In addition to her family, Anna "adopted" many friends who became family. She enjoyed entertaining and filling her home with people she loved.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home at 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 and then internment immediately after at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Maumee. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019