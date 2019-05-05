Anna Mary "Mame" Annarino Green



Anna Mary "Mame" Annarino Green, 89, of Waterville, Ohio, died peacefully on March 20, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.



Mame grew up in west Toledo with her two sisters and brother, and graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1947. She spent time in Ann Arbor before moving to Waterville, where she raised four children, spoiled six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and delighted friends and neighbors with her wit and unfiltered opinions. In addition to spending time with her friends and family, Mame enjoyed traveling, solitaire, and reading books and the Sunday New York Times.



Mame is survived by her sister Rosetta (Carl) Bartaldo of Toledo; sons Merritt "Terry" W. Green III of Oregon and David Green of Waterville; daughter Susan (Joe) Beckler of Waterville; granddaughters Kelly (Herb) Milem of Perrysburg and Annie Beckler (Ryan Lser) of Chicago; grandsons Jason Green of Washington D.C., George Arnold of Fostoria, Timothy Green of Waterville, and Matthew Green of Cincinnati; great granddaughters Lauren and Audrey Milem; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by a special friend with whom she shared decades of love and adventure, and who brought joy to her life throughout.



Mame was preceded in death by parents Charles and Jane (Restivo) Annarino, brother Jim Annarino, sister Theresa "Honey Girl" Duck, and daughter Martha Robin Arnold.



The family would like to thank all of the friends and relatives who stopped in, called, and extended their thoughts and well-wishes in her final days, reminding her of how many people she touched and how much she was loved. We also thank the wonderful staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio, who provided peace and comfort amid a steady and lively stream of visitors during her good-bye.



A celebration of Mame's life will be held on Friday, May 10, at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m until the time of the Memorial Ceremony at 11:30. Interment will be private, at Wakeman Cemetery, Waterville, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio are appreciated. Please view Mame's video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019