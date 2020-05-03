Anna Najdzion
1934 - 2020
Anna Najdzion

11/15/1934 - 04/27/2020

Mrs. Anna Najdzion died on April 27, 2020 in Sylvania, OH due to complications from Covid-19. She was 85.

Mrs. Najdzion was born on November 15, 1934 in Poland. She moved to Olean, New York in 1946 with her parents, Joseph and Michalina Kielbasa. She married Boleslaw Najdzion on July 14, 1956.

The Najdzion's lived on Chipmonk Rd, Allegheny, NY where they raised their family and were active members of the local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. After her husband passed away Anna moved to Arizona to be closer to her children. In recent years she has resided in Swanton, OH and most recently Sylvania, OH.

Mrs. Najdzion is survived by her sons, Daniel (David) of Larkspur, CO and James of Fishkill, NY; daughters, Donna Ryder of Toledo, OH and Loree Wheeler of Swanton, OH; her brother, Bronislaw Kielbasa of Bozeman, MT; her sister, Susan Erickson of Thompson, OH; twelve grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boleslaw; and a son, Timothy.

A memorial service for Mrs. Najdzion is scheduled on the Zoom App on May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Please contact the family for details.

www.toledocremation.com


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
