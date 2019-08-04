|
Anna R. Evans
Anna R. Evans, 79, of Toledo, OH. passed away Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 30th, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY to Bernard and Rosalie Senator. Anna attended the University of Toledo, earning an associates degree in Arts in 1977, a Bachelors of Social Work in 1982, and a Master of Education in 1990. Anna had a long and successful career in the field of Social Work and Human Services. She built a reputation in her field as someone who understood and would fight for the plight of her clients. Her compassion led her to work closely with victims of Domestic Violence. She worked tirelessly with courts and other agencies to form a Special Task Force to deal with these issues. Along with the abused, Anna also worked with the abusers. She was known for holding a tough line but had a soft side for all the people she treated.
Anna loved spending time with her family, and her cats. Anna was a world traveler, she loved the beach, and she loved to go out to a nice dinner and movie. She was a very spiritual woman, who had a deep understanding and connection with people.
She is survived by her daughter, Annmarie; and her two grandchildren, Nicholas, and Angela. A special thanks to Barbara Mitchell, a true friend to Anna, who stood by her till the end. In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made out to The Bethany House. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019, from 1:00pm-4:00 pm at Toledo Botanical Garden, Crosby Conference Center. 5403 Elmer Dr, Toledo, OH. 43615.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 4, 2019