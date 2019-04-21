Anna Ruch



Anna Ruch, age 91, of Ottawa Hills, Ohio passed away on April 14, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary (Zawalli) Fedorchuk, sister Helen, brother John, and loving husband of 37 years, Russell. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Samuel) and son Randall (Anne); eight grandchildren (John, Mary, Sarah, James, William, Russell, Ninette, and Laura); and ten great-grandchildren.



Anna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Russell was the love of her life and she made his home everything that a man could desire. From their first encounter, she knew there was no one else for her. After his early death, she lived the rest of her life waiting to return to him. She was a wonderful mother to Sharon and Randy and always provided a stable and loving home. Plus there was always something good to eat in her kitchen and her cupboards were always well stocked. Her many varieties of homemade soup were especially outstanding. Her grandchildren were very close to her and were the recipients of her guidance, prayers, and love, often through long distance (and long duration) phone conversations. Anna also was the lunchroom cashier at Wayne Trail Elementary School in Maumee for 30 years and was loved by the children. She sold many ten cent ice cream bars and cookies and at the end of each day, her books always balanced. In her later life, she was a volunteer for 27 years at the front desk of St. Luke's Hospital and saw many of those same children now grown up. Anna had a great sense of humor that included a large dose of sarcasm. In her last years, she resided at the Woodlands Independent Living Home and quickly made friends with the other residents and staff. She especially loved the camaraderie at dinner. She also was an ace at bingo. Anna was also very spiritual and loved the Lord. She is now with Him, her husband, and other loved ones who passed before her.



In keeping with Anna's wishes there will be no visitation and services will be private. Those wishing to honor her memory are asked to consider a . The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019