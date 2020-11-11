Anna Suhrweier "Memaw"
Anna "Memaw" Suhrweier, 73, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born November 29, 1946 to John and Anna (Okenka) Repka. Anna was a member of the first graduating class of Cardinal Stritch High School in 1964. On May 23, 1970, she married Dale Suhrweier who she met while working at the United States Post Office. Memaw enjoyed shopping at local dollar stores, being in the outdoors, and socializing with friends, family, and the numerous customers she met while working at Millers New Market in Genoa, Ohio. Her memberships included: Genoa American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, P.R.C.U.A., and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Genoa. Memaw will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her generosity and ability to put a smile on your face.
Memaw is survived by her children, Lisa Hensley, Loretta (Ronnie) Nash, and Dale (Lisa) Suhrweier; grandchildren, Autumn, Alyssa, Daniel, Amanda, Shirell, Raquel, Shiron, Akeem, Ronnie, Loretta, Fred, Ronetta, Dale, and Taylor; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Patricia) Repka, James (Mary Ann) Repka, and William (Jerri) Repka; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends from Curves and Ladies Movement Fitness Center. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dale.
The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 South Main Street, Genoa on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private interment: Forest Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice
. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.