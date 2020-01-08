|
Anna "Jean" Vaughan
It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anna "Jean" Vaughan on January 5, 2020. A faithful servant of the Lord, Jean has gained her eternal rest with her Savior.
Jean was born in Marblehead, OH November 17, 1930, daughter of Antoinette "Nettie" Fish (Ontko) and John Dziak. They preceded her in death as did stepfather Oren Fish and beloved sisters Janet Eaton and Rita Rutz.
Jean graduated from Danbury Twp. High School in Lakeside, OH as the class valedictorian. In high school she participated in track, band and cheerleading. She enjoyed frequent reunions with her class members in Marblehead.
On April 25, 1959 Jean married William "Bill" Vaughan (founder of the William Vaughan Company) in Toledo, OH. He preceded her in death in 2015. Together they raised three children, shared a strong work and service ethic, and traveled much of the world with friends and family. Some of their travels took them to Europe, Canada, Mexico, Russia, China, Tanzania and Kenya.
Jean had a lifelong love of learning and, after supporting her offspring as they all obtained college degrees, she pursued her dream of getting a college degree herself. She graduated at age 62 with a Bachelor of Business Administration magna cum laude from the University of Toledo. Jean also worked for many years as the office manager of the outpatient clinics at the Medical College of Ohio. Bill and Jean later endowed a scholarship at the University of Toledo to benefit non-traditional students going back to college later in life. This scholarship continues to make a difference for students who are working hard to gain a college degree.
Bill and Jean joined Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse after moving from Toledo in 1968. Jean was very active there with the United Methodist Women and volunteered her time with outreach programs such as the Friendly Center and the Clothing Closet (now the Hope Chest).
Known by family and friends as an excellent cook, Jean frequently expressed her love of family and friends by hosting gatherings at the family Whitehouse home with delectable made-from-scratch meals. The family continues her tradition of serving standing rib roast and Yorkshire pudding on Christmas Eve, as well as making kolachi (nutroll) and halupki (cabbage rolls).
Jean is survived by children Laura (Tom) Kemp, Clifton (Bobbi) Vaughan, David (Sabine) Vaughan; grandchildren Matthew (Eleanor), Zachary (Kate), Andrew (Laura) Kemp, and Emma, Ben, Christian and Sergei Vaughan; Great-grandchildren Amelia, Flora, and Frances Kemp.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped Jean through her final journey with Alzheimer's disease over the past several years. There are too many to name, but you know who you are! Special thanks to the staff at Otterbein in Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for your loving care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St. Whitehouse, OH. A luncheon will follow. Interment of ashes will be at Fulton Union Cemetery next to her beloved husband.
Memorial donations may be made to the Anna Jean and William Vaughan Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo Foundation, Hope United Methodist Church, or the . To leave an online memory visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020