|
|
Anna Woronec
Anna Woronec, 86, of Ottawa lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born to Gregory and Maria (Prysiazny) Melnyk in the Ukraine.
Anna married her sweetheart Peter Woronec in 1949 and together they raised their twelve children and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until Peter's passing in 2007. She enjoyed baking, cooking with pigs in a blanket being one of her signature dishes. Anna also loved relaxing on her porch, planting flowers and gardening, but most of all she enjoyed raising her children and spending time with family.
She is survived by her loving family; daughters, Mary Ann Youngs, Elizabeth Victoria McChesney, Ann Marie (Mark) Hopper, Christine Marie (Edward) Smith; sons, Gregory Peter (Donna), Peter Michael (Darlene), John Steven (Peggy), Michael John, Steven Michael (Vanessa), James Powell, Christopher Michael, and Robert Michael (April) Woronec; 60 plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday September 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be Thursday September 19 at 11:00 a.m. from Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the .
Online condolences may be made to the family.
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019