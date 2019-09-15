Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral
2535 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 N. Main St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral
2535 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Woronec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Woronec


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Woronec Obituary
Anna Woronec

Anna Woronec, 86, of Ottawa lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born to Gregory and Maria (Prysiazny) Melnyk in the Ukraine.

Anna married her sweetheart Peter Woronec in 1949 and together they raised their twelve children and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until Peter's passing in 2007. She enjoyed baking, cooking with pigs in a blanket being one of her signature dishes. Anna also loved relaxing on her porch, planting flowers and gardening, but most of all she enjoyed raising her children and spending time with family.

She is survived by her loving family; daughters, Mary Ann Youngs, Elizabeth Victoria McChesney, Ann Marie (Mark) Hopper, Christine Marie (Edward) Smith; sons, Gregory Peter (Donna), Peter Michael (Darlene), John Steven (Peggy), Michael John, Steven Michael (Vanessa), James Powell, Christopher Michael, and Robert Michael (April) Woronec; 60 plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday September 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be Thursday September 19 at 11:00 a.m. from Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the .

Online condolences may be made to the family.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now