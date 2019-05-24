Annabelle Miley



Annabelle Miley of Bellaire, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 29, 2019 in Venice, Florida at the age of 86 after a 14-year battle with Alzheimer's. Annabelle was born March 19, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Ralph and Maxine Long. She was a graduate of Libbey High School and attended the University of Toledo while working at Haughton Elevator. On January 19, 1952 she married George Miley. She was preceded in death by brother James Long and husband George. Annabelle and George in partnership with George's brother Bill and wife Dorothy operated Miley's Resort (Lodge) on the west side of Lake Bellaire from 1958 to 2004 which was founded by their father Dale in 1911. Annabelle was the heart of the business performing purchasing, payroll, scheduling and acting as den-mother to the many hardworking students that helped to operate the family business in Bellaire. Annabelle, wood-burner in hand, could be found creating award plaques for Resort contests when not competing in tennis doubles with her friends and husband. Surviving are sons Russell H. (Mary E.) and James W. (Teresa). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jennifer, Noelle and Jacob; step-grandchildren Matthew, Michelle Mark, Vaughn and Brandi along with many great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1st at 2 pm at the Bellaire Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes with Pastor Gary Bekkering officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bellaire. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the time of service. Please share your memories and sign her online guestbook



Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019