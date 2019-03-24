Home

Annabelle Rose
Tipton-Patterson 10/02/02 - 3/24/18
A year ago God called you home, and we miss you every day. Our time will come when we will see your smile again, but until then our memories provide us with your bright light. We may forget the world that we knew, but we will never forget you. We love you, Annabelle Rose. You are everyone's favorite. Forever and always. #StandTallAnnie
Sisters Kylee, Emma, Heaven, Gretchen, brother Thomas. Parents Nicole and Thomas Patterson, grandparents Susan and Louis Leasor, Donna and Thomas Patterson, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, as well as a multitude of friends.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019
